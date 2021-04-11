A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on November 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
analysis | China’s record fine on Alibaba sets an example for technology giants to toe the regulatory line
- The record 18.2 billion yuan fine was equal to 4 per cent of Alibaba’s 2019 revenue but shy of the 10 per cent maximum under China’s antitrust law
- The regulator factored in the “duration and degree” of Alibaba’s misconduct, and its “in-depth self-examination” and “proactive rectification”
Knowledge | Alibaba
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on November 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters