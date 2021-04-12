An employee walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on November 4, 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba says it will invest to retain merchants and customers as it puts antitrust fine behind it
- Alibaba executives speak out after an antitrust probe found the company to have abused its market position
- Company CEO Zhang Yong said Alibaba will make efforts to retain merchants, including cutting fees for them
Topic | Alibaba
