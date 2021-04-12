SoftBank Group representative Masayoshi Son speaks at a press conference to announce the company’s financial results in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2016. Photo: AFP SoftBank Group representative Masayoshi Son speaks at a press conference to announce the company’s financial results in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2016. Photo: AFP
SoftBank Group representative Masayoshi Son speaks at a press conference to announce the company’s financial results in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2016. Photo: AFP
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

UK chip giant Arm’s battle over ousting of China CEO escalates, complicating SoftBank sale

  • Arm China sues three employees who had been fired and subsequently reinstated
  • Legal disputes involving Arm China CEO Allen Wu, a Chinese-born US citizen, could drag on for years

Topic |   Semiconductors
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:40am, 12 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
SoftBank Group representative Masayoshi Son speaks at a press conference to announce the company’s financial results in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2016. Photo: AFP SoftBank Group representative Masayoshi Son speaks at a press conference to announce the company’s financial results in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2016. Photo: AFP
SoftBank Group representative Masayoshi Son speaks at a press conference to announce the company’s financial results in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2016. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE