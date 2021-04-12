The iPad Pro on display during an Apple hands-on event in One Hanson Place following a presentation at the Howard Gilman Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City on October 30, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supply woes curb Apple’s iPad Pro plans for high-end MiniLED displays
- Apple is set to unveil a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro as soon as this month, showcasing a new MiniLED display
- Overseas suppliers of the new displays are facing poor manufacturing yields, possibly meaning Apple faces quantity constraints on its top-tier iPad
Topic | Apple
