Huawei’s first global flagship store, in Shenzhen, on October 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei under no ‘illusion’ about US lifting sanctions but will keep chip-making unit as it fights for survival
- Huawei deputy Chairman Eric Xu said Huawei is planning its future based on the assumption that it will not be removed from the US Entity List
- The telecoms equipment maker has been moving into new businesses in search of revenue growth, but without access to US chip technology, its future looks bleak
