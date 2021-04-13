Pedestrians view their smartphones as they walk along a sidewalk in Beijing on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Photo:: AP
Tencent, JD and dozens of Chinese tech firms ordered to ‘learn from Alibaba’ as antitrust regulator keeps foot on crackdown pedal
- Regulators ordered 34 companies including Pinduoduo, JD.com, Kuaishou, Bilibili and Didi to conduct a ‘comprehensive self-inspection’ within a month
- Regulatory scrutiny is one factor weighing on Chinese technology stocks in the US and Hong Kong
Topic | China technology
