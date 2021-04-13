A woman visits a semiconductor device display at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China semiconductor imports surge to all-time high in March amid global chip shortage
- China imported a record 58.9 billion semiconductor units in March, worth US$35.9 billion
- That boosted the country’s total first-quarter chip imports to 155.6 billion units, valued at US$93.6 billion
Topic | Semiconductors
A woman visits a semiconductor device display at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters