President Joe Biden is pushing for increased chip production on US soil, amid rising competition from China. Photo: AP
US-China tech war: Beijing can ‘stay cool’ on Biden’s US semiconductor push, analysts say
- Biden on Monday highlighted the need for the US to increase spending on domestic chip production
- Analysts say bigger problem for China is current ban on export of advanced US-origin technology
Topic | Semiconductors
