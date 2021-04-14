Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
JD.com, Meituan and ByteDance among the first to pledge antitrust compliance after being told by Beijing to learn a lesson from Alibaba

  • The statements strictly toed the line from Tuesday’s meeting co-hosted by the antitrust watchdog, cyberspace administration, and taxation authority
  • ByteDance, the owner of short video app TikTok and Douyin, made 13 promises in its public statement

Jane Zhang
Updated: 1:28pm, 14 Apr, 2021

