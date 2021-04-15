Huawei is putting more focus on cloud as US sanctions hit its smartphone and network businesses. Photo: AP
Can China’s Huawei transform itself from hardware giant into a leading services provider with cloud?
- Huawei began its cloud business in 2010 but the unit only began to grow fast in recent years
- The cloud business is less dependent on chips but faces stiff competition from Alibaba and Tencent
Topic | Huawei
