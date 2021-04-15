Tencent Holdings’ long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi are being merged under a major reorganisation. Photo: Reuters
Tencent merges video platforms to sharpen competition with TikTok owner ByteDance
- Long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi will be combined into a new operation
- The new online video operation will form part of Tencent’s platform and content group
