Tencent Holdings’ long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi are being merged under a major reorganisation. Photo: Reuters Tencent Holdings’ long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi are being merged under a major reorganisation. Photo: Reuters
Tencent Holdings’ long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi are being merged under a major reorganisation. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

Tencent merges video platforms to sharpen competition with TikTok owner ByteDance

  • Long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi will be combined into a new operation
  • The new online video operation will form part of Tencent’s platform and content group

Topic |   Tencent
Celia ChenIris Deng
Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Iris Deng

Updated: 4:53pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent Holdings’ long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi are being merged under a major reorganisation. Photo: Reuters Tencent Holdings’ long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi are being merged under a major reorganisation. Photo: Reuters
Tencent Holdings’ long-form video platform Tencent Video and short video service Weishi are being merged under a major reorganisation. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE