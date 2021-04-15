Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, is expected to report in May the highest group net income for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990. Photo: Bloomberg Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, is expected to report in May the highest group net income for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990. Photo: Bloomberg
Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, is expected to report in May the highest group net income for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990. Photo: Bloomberg
Softbank
Tech /  Big Tech

SoftBank Vision Fund’s profit nears US$30 billion on Coupang IPO, ByteDance stake

  • ​Coupang’s US$4.6 billion offering marks SoftBank’s best return since Alibaba’s listing in 2014
  • Vision Fund will also book a gain on its 3 per cent stake in ByteDance, the TikTok owner with a US$140 billion valuation

Topic |   Softbank
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:23pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, is expected to report in May the highest group net income for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990. Photo: Bloomberg Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, is expected to report in May the highest group net income for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990. Photo: Bloomberg
Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, is expected to report in May the highest group net income for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE