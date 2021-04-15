Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on January 19. As the company grapples with a global chip shortage, the CEO said geopolitical tensions have led to stockpiling. Photo: Reuters
TSMC chief blames geopolitical tensions for chip shortage, plays down threat from Intel and rival fabs
- TSMC reported a 25 per cent rise in first-quarter earnings amid a global chip shortage the company blamed on geopolitical tensions and stockpiling
- The company played down the potential threat of rivals like Intel increasing capacity, saying TSMC is prepared
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on January 19. As the company grapples with a global chip shortage, the CEO said geopolitical tensions have led to stockpiling. Photo: Reuters