China antitrust: Alibaba promises to assist regulators to maintain ‘market order’ after record fine

  • Alibaba’s pledge was one of 11 released on Friday by tech firms such as video streaming site iQiyi, search engine Sogou and food delivery platform Ele.me
  • The company said separately that trial programme for merchants on its Tmall platform would begin on April 19

Tracy QuMinghe Hu
Tracy Qu  and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 12:32pm, 16 Apr, 2021

