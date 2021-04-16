People walk towards the Alibaba Group Holdings headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China antitrust: Alibaba promises to assist regulators to maintain ‘market order’ after record fine
- Alibaba’s pledge was one of 11 released on Friday by tech firms such as video streaming site iQiyi, search engine Sogou and food delivery platform Ele.me
- The company said separately that trial programme for merchants on its Tmall platform would begin on April 19
