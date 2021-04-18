Uncertainties loom on the horizon should the global chip shortage persist, according to Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology. Photo: Reuters
Chinese surveillance camera maker Hikvision warns of long-term chip shortage
- Hikvision president Hu Yangzhong said uncertainties loom in case of an extended chip shortage worldwide
- The shortfall has disrupted business for manufacturers of cars, smartphones, game consoles and other electronics products
Topic | Semiconductors
