A Tencent logo is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s propaganda film department prevails against Tencent in copyright infringement cases
- The court ordered Tencent to compensate the propaganda department’s film centre 30,420 yuan for each of the three violations
- It is not the first time the film centre has launched similar copyright lawsuits against companies
Topic | Copyrights
