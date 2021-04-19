Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co’s Zeekr 001 electric car is displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 19, 2021. Baidu plans to set up a company with Geely to make smart electric vehicles that run its Apollo autonomous driving system. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai Auto Show: Chinese internet search giant Baidu to supply its Apollo self-driving system to 1 million cars in 3-5 years
- Apollo, a unit of Baidu, currently supplies its autonomous driving system to carmakers such as Geely, Ford and GAC
- Baidu operates autonomous taxi service Go Robotaxi in Chinese cities including Beijing, Changsha and Cangzhou
