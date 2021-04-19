A dispute between Amazon and partner Leyou’s new owner Tencent resulted in the companies canceling development of a highly anticipated Lord of the Rings video game for PC and consoles. Photo: New Line Cinema
Amazon’s clash with Tencent killed its Lord of the Rings video game after the Chinese tech giant acquired Leyou
- Amazon and Tencent failed to agree to terms to keep developing a highly anticipated Lord of the Rings MMORPG
- Leyou, Amazon’s partner for the game, was acquired by Tencent in December for US$1.3 billion
Topic | Tencent
