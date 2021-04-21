Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao Deals mini-program launch on WeChat has been indefinitely postponed. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba’s launch of bargain marketplace Taobao Deals on Tencent’s super app WeChat hits a snag, source says
- Alibaba’s plan to launch Taobao Deals mini-program on WeChat makes little progress weeks after application
- The e-commerce collaboration would have enabled Taobao Deals to accept transactions that use online payment service WeChat Pay
Topic | Alibaba
Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao Deals mini-program launch on WeChat has been indefinitely postponed. Photo: Reuters