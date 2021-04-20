The Japanese Shiba Inu dog that inspired the doge meme. Photo: Handout
Such ‘doge’: Chinese tech giants Tencent and ByteDance race to secure trademark for their own versions of popular emoji
- Trademark tussle is the latest contest between two internet giants that increasingly clash in the fight for the attention of Chinese mobile phone users
- The images the companies are trying to trademark are slightly different, but the applications could be challenged after the examination stage is finished
Topic | Emoji
The Japanese Shiba Inu dog that inspired the doge meme. Photo: Handout