A man stands at an Apple Store before the brand’s new 5G iPhone 12 goes on sale in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters A man stands at an Apple Store before the brand’s new 5G iPhone 12 goes on sale in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A man stands at an Apple Store before the brand’s new 5G iPhone 12 goes on sale in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese advertisers brace for sea change under Apple’s new privacy rules and Beijing’s policy push

  • Mobile advertisers in China are searching for alternative ways to track users ahead of Apple’s new system
  • Large internet platforms are better prepared to respond to Apple’s new policy, which bans apps from tracking iPhone users’ activities on other services and platforms without consent, experts say

Topic |   Apple
Xinmei ShenMasha Borak
Xinmei Shen  and Masha Borak

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man stands at an Apple Store before the brand’s new 5G iPhone 12 goes on sale in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters A man stands at an Apple Store before the brand’s new 5G iPhone 12 goes on sale in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A man stands at an Apple Store before the brand’s new 5G iPhone 12 goes on sale in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE