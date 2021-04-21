A man stands at an Apple Store before the brand’s new 5G iPhone 12 goes on sale in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Chinese advertisers brace for sea change under Apple’s new privacy rules and Beijing’s policy push
- Mobile advertisers in China are searching for alternative ways to track users ahead of Apple’s new system
- Large internet platforms are better prepared to respond to Apple’s new policy, which bans apps from tracking iPhone users’ activities on other services and platforms without consent, experts say
