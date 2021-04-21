Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple, speaks during the Spring Loaded virtual product launch in Tiskilwa, Illinois, in the US on April 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech giant Apple targeted in US$50 million ransomware hack at Taiwanese supplier Quanta
- The ransomware group REvil claimed to have infiltrated the computer network of Apple supplier Quanta, which produces MacBooks for the US tech giant
- This hacker cartel has asked Apple to pay a US$50 million ransom by May 1 in exchange for the data stolen from Quanta
