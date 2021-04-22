Apple unveils AirTag, in this still image from the keynote video of a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, released on April 20, 2021. Photo: Handout Apple unveils AirTag, in this still image from the keynote video of a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, released on April 20, 2021. Photo: Handout
Apple and Google blasted by lawmakers, Spotify and Match over app store fees

  • App makers told US senators that the mandatory revenue sharing amounts to antitrust behaviour
  • Tinder owner Match says it pays nearly US$500 million in fees to the app stores annually, the company’s single largest expense

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:35am, 22 Apr, 2021

