The Chanel logo is pictured at the French fashion house’s store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, on December 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chanel loses EU trademark court fight with Huawei over logo
- The case centred on a EU trademark registered by Huawei in 2017 featuring two interlocking semicircles
- The European General Court has ruled that Huawei’s trademark is significantly different from Chanel’s iconic logo of two interlocking Cs
