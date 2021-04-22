Intel Corp, the world’s largest semiconductor company, reported US$20.9 billion in net income on US$77.9 billion in revenue last year. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor giant Intel wins patent infringement trial over chips, dodging US$1 billion-plus blow
- A federal jury in Texas has cleared Intel of claims it was infringing two patents formerly owned by Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors
- The trial was held in the same courthouse where a different jury told Intel to pay VLSI Technology US$2.18 billion over other patents last month
Topic | Intel
Intel Corp, the world’s largest semiconductor company, reported US$20.9 billion in net income on US$77.9 billion in revenue last year. Photo: Reuters