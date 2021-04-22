Intel Corp, the world’s largest semiconductor company, reported US$20.9 billion in net income on US$77.9 billion in revenue last year. Photo: Reuters Intel Corp, the world’s largest semiconductor company, reported US$20.9 billion in net income on US$77.9 billion in revenue last year. Photo: Reuters
Intel Corp, the world’s largest semiconductor company, reported US$20.9 billion in net income on US$77.9 billion in revenue last year. Photo: Reuters
Intel
Tech /  Big Tech

Semiconductor giant Intel wins patent infringement trial over chips, dodging US$1 billion-plus blow

  • A federal jury in Texas has cleared Intel of claims it was infringing two patents formerly owned by Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors
  • The trial was held in the same courthouse where a different jury told Intel to pay VLSI Technology US$2.18 billion over other patents last month

Topic |   Intel
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:56pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Intel Corp, the world’s largest semiconductor company, reported US$20.9 billion in net income on US$77.9 billion in revenue last year. Photo: Reuters Intel Corp, the world’s largest semiconductor company, reported US$20.9 billion in net income on US$77.9 billion in revenue last year. Photo: Reuters
Intel Corp, the world’s largest semiconductor company, reported US$20.9 billion in net income on US$77.9 billion in revenue last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE