Tencent Holdings and Netherlands-based Prosus led a funding round of US$80 million that European online broker BUX will use to expand its zero-commission investment platform. Photo: AP
Tencent makes new overseas fintech foray, joining biggest shareholder Prosus in US$80 million funding round of European online broker BUX
- The latest investment by Tencent and Prosus gives the two internet giants a greater foothold in Europe’s fast-growing web-based trading sector
- Web-based trading platforms have been on the rise in Europe as more of the financial industry moves online and interest rates remain depressed
Topic | Tencent
Tencent Holdings and Netherlands-based Prosus led a funding round of US$80 million that European online broker BUX will use to expand its zero-commission investment platform. Photo: AP