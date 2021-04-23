Chia’s creators want to change the way cryptocurrencies have been traditionally mined. Photo: Bloomberg Chia’s creators want to change the way cryptocurrencies have been traditionally mined. Photo: Bloomberg
Chia’s creators want to change the way cryptocurrencies have been traditionally mined. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese coin miners flock to new cryptocurrency Chia resulting in hard drive shortages and price surges

  • Chia’s creators say they want to reduce some of the problems associated with traditional coin mining such as e-waste
  • Price of hard drives have surged in China on online platforms and in offline markets

Topic |   Bitcoin
Yujie XueCoco Feng
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chia’s creators want to change the way cryptocurrencies have been traditionally mined. Photo: Bloomberg Chia’s creators want to change the way cryptocurrencies have been traditionally mined. Photo: Bloomberg
Chia’s creators want to change the way cryptocurrencies have been traditionally mined. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE