Tencent founder Pony Ma emphasises company’s investment in social value amid increasing antitrust and gaming scrutiny

  • Tencent CEO Pony Ma told a Chinese newspaper that Tencent is investing in ‘creating sustainable social value’ for China, emphasising education and health care
  • Tencent has been facing increased scrutiny over its dominance in gaming and social media, leading it to create a new business group focused on social value

Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 9:03pm, 23 Apr, 2021

Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. After long keeping a low profile, Ma is now touting Tencent’s contribution to social value amid rising Big Tech scrutiny in China. Photo: Reuters
