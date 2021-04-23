Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. After long keeping a low profile, Ma is now touting Tencent’s contribution to social value amid rising Big Tech scrutiny in China. Photo: Reuters
Tencent founder Pony Ma emphasises company’s investment in social value amid increasing antitrust and gaming scrutiny
- Tencent CEO Pony Ma told a Chinese newspaper that Tencent is investing in ‘creating sustainable social value’ for China, emphasising education and health care
- Tencent has been facing increased scrutiny over its dominance in gaming and social media, leading it to create a new business group focused on social value
