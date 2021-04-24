FILE PHOTO: The ByteDance logo is seen in this illustration taken, Nov. 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The ByteDance logo is seen in this illustration taken, Nov. 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
TikTok owner ByteDance says it has no immediate plans to go public

  • TikTok owner ByteDance says it has no immediate listing plans, scotching media speculation
  • Source says delay comes as ByteDance faces challenges restructuring to meet US and China regulations

Tracy Qu  and Zhou Xin

Updated: 12:04am, 24 Apr, 2021

