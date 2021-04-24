ByteDance is holding off on plans for a public listing because of geopolitical tensions between the US and China, sources told the South China Morning Post. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | IPO plan of TikTok maker ByteDance is set back by US-China tensions, sources say
- TikTok and Douyin owner ByteDance faces difficulties in restructuring to meet US and China regulations, sources said
- Demands from various stakeholders are also complicating the company’s plan to go public
Topic | ByteDance
ByteDance is holding off on plans for a public listing because of geopolitical tensions between the US and China, sources told the South China Morning Post. Photo: Reuters