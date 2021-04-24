ByteDance is holding off on plans for a public listing because of geopolitical tensions between the US and China, sources told the South China Morning Post. Photo: Reuters ByteDance is holding off on plans for a public listing because of geopolitical tensions between the US and China, sources told the South China Morning Post. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance
exclusive | IPO plan of TikTok maker ByteDance is set back by US-China tensions, sources say

  • TikTok and Douyin owner ByteDance faces difficulties in restructuring to meet US and China regulations, sources said
  • Demands from various stakeholders are also complicating the company’s plan to go public

Zhou Xin , Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Tracy Qu

Updated: 11:00pm, 24 Apr, 2021

