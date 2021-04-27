A man stands near a giant sign of ByteDance’s app Douyin during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 31. Photo: Reuters
TikTok’s Chinese version gets WeChat-style friend-finding function in social networking push, challenging Tencent
- ByteDance’s Douyin now lets users shake their phones to find users nearby, a feature that helped rival Tencent grow WeChat into China’s most-used super app
- The Beijing-based company has been looking for ways to expand the domestic version of TikTok beyond short videos to become a social and lifestyle platform
