Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has hinted for the first time at a possible public listing. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei hints for the first time that a public listing of one of its business units might be on the cards
- Ren tells employees that faking accounts may be a legal problem in the future if one of Huawei’s businesses enters the capital market
- Group revenue rose 3.8 per cent year on year to US$136.7 billion but the company recorded negative growth in its overseas markets as sanctions kicked in
Topic | Huawei
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has hinted for the first time at a possible public listing. Photo: Xinhua