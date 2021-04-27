Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has hinted for the first time at a possible public listing. Photo: Xinhua Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has hinted for the first time at a possible public listing. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei hints for the first time that a public listing of one of its business units might be on the cards

  • Ren tells employees that faking accounts may be a legal problem in the future if one of Huawei’s businesses enters the capital market
  • Group revenue rose 3.8 per cent year on year to US$136.7 billion but the company recorded negative growth in its overseas markets as sanctions kicked in

Masha Borak
Updated: 11:53pm, 27 Apr, 2021

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has hinted for the first time at a possible public listing. Photo: Xinhua
