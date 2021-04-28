A facial recognition and artificial intelligence display at Huawei’s Bantian campus on April 26, 2019 in Shenzhen. Photo: Getty Images
Huawei reports second straight quarterly decline in sales as US sanctions knocked company off its growth pace
- Huawei’s first-quarter revenue fell by 16.5 per cent to 152.2 billion yuan, from 182.2 billion yuan (US$28.1 billion), the same period last year mainly due to a shrinking consumer business
- That implies the Shenzhen company’s quarterly net profit is at 16.9 billion, according to calculation by South China Morning Post
