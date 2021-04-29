Zhang Yiming (right) CEO of ByteDance, attends the opening ceremony of the 5th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province. Photo: AP
Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, tops Fortune China’s young business leaders index for third year running
- Zhang, 38, has built ByteDance up to a value of almost US$400 billion in the private market over nine years
- Su Hua, the 39-year-old co-founder of Kuaishou, known as Kwai overseas and a rival to Douyin in China, took second spot
Topic | China technology
