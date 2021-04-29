Wang Lin, the deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau’s labour relations division, is shown spending a day working as a Meituan delivery driver in Beijing, China, in a video clip released on April 28, 2021. Photo: Screenshot via Weibo
Government official working a shift as Meituan courier is featured in new Communist Party documentary
- The two-minute clip was released Wednesday by Beijing’s municipal department in charge of human resources and social security
- The video was published the same week that China’s market regulator kicked off a probe into alleged monopolistic business practices by the on-demand delivery giant.
Topic | Meituan
