Food delivery couriers for Meituan gather around motorcycles in Beijing on April 21. The Chinese delivery giant is being investigated by Beijing over allegations that it forced merchants to exclusively sell on its platform, the same practice that resulted in Alibaba being fined US$2.8 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan faces a big fine for antitrust violation, just like Alibaba, analysts say
- Meituan could face a fine of more than US$700 million, 4 per cent of its cash balance, but analysts say its penalty could be less harsh than Alibaba’s
- By law, companies in China can be fined 1 per cent to 10 per cent of annual revenue for antitrust violations
