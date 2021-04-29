Apple fans line up to visit a new flagship store at Sanlitun in Beijing, China, on July 17, 2020. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese consumers push Apple to record second quarter in China thanks to 5G iPhones
- CEO Tim Cook said the Californian giant saw robust demand for iPhone 12 models during the three months ending March
- Chinese consumers cited uncertainties around Huawei as a reason for switching to Apple handsets
