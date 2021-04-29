Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi, developed using a Hongqi electric vehicle, in Beijing’s Shougang Park. Baidu will be the first to charge for a robotaxi service in China in May. Photo: EPA-EFE Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi, developed using a Hongqi electric vehicle, in Beijing’s Shougang Park. Baidu will be the first to charge for a robotaxi service in China in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi, developed using a Hongqi electric vehicle, in Beijing’s Shougang Park. Baidu will be the first to charge for a robotaxi service in China in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Big Tech

Baidu will offer first paid robotaxi service in China next month, letting people hail rides without drivers

  • Baidu will allow people to order autonomous taxis on May 2 in an industrial park in western Beijing
  • Huawei, Didi Chuxing and traditional carmakers are all racing to develop autonomous driving tech in China

Topic |   Self-driving cars
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 5:31pm, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi, developed using a Hongqi electric vehicle, in Beijing’s Shougang Park. Baidu will be the first to charge for a robotaxi service in China in May. Photo: EPA-EFE Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi, developed using a Hongqi electric vehicle, in Beijing’s Shougang Park. Baidu will be the first to charge for a robotaxi service in China in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi, developed using a Hongqi electric vehicle, in Beijing’s Shougang Park. Baidu will be the first to charge for a robotaxi service in China in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE