Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi, developed using a Hongqi electric vehicle, in Beijing’s Shougang Park. Baidu will be the first to charge for a robotaxi service in China in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Baidu will offer first paid robotaxi service in China next month, letting people hail rides without drivers
- Baidu will allow people to order autonomous taxis on May 2 in an industrial park in western Beijing
- Huawei, Didi Chuxing and traditional carmakers are all racing to develop autonomous driving tech in China
Topic | Self-driving cars
Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi, developed using a Hongqi electric vehicle, in Beijing’s Shougang Park. Baidu will be the first to charge for a robotaxi service in China in May. Photo: EPA-EFE