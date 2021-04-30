The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India, on January 18, 2018. Xiaomi has risen from a software maker with a dedicated fan base to the biggest Chinese smartphone brand in the world. Photo: Reuters
How Xiaomi went from China’s hottest smartphone start-up to lifestyle brand
- Xiaomi got its start by cultivating an avid fan base with its MIUI Android software, quickly incorporating highly demanded features
- After becoming China’s hottest start-up, Xiaomi transformed itself into a lifestyle brand a la Japan’s Muji
