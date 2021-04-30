The EU said in a statement of objections that Apple’s strict App Store rules disadvantage competing music streaming platforms, favoring an argument that Spotify has made against its rival. Photo: AP
Apple disadvantaged music streaming rivals like Spotify, EU says, setting showdown over App Store payment rules
- Apple’s App Store rules disadvantage competing music streaming services, European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Friday
- The move sets up another showdown between the smartphone giant and the EU four years after it was ordered to pay billions in back-taxes to Ireland
Topic | Apple
The EU said in a statement of objections that Apple’s strict App Store rules disadvantage competing music streaming platforms, favoring an argument that Spotify has made against its rival. Photo: AP