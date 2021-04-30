Internet giant Tencent Holdings was fined by China’s antitrust regulator for not reporting three mergers and acquisitions deals. Photo: AFP Internet giant Tencent Holdings was fined by China’s antitrust regulator for not reporting three mergers and acquisitions deals. Photo: AFP
Regulation
Tencent, Didi Chuxing, other internet firms slapped with fine by antitrust authorities for failing to disclose deals

  • The State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a fine of US$77,243 each on Tencent, Didi and eight other internet firms
  • The regulator’s action marks a stepped-up effort to keep in check misconduct in the country’s internet sector

Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Iris Deng

Updated: 8:09pm, 30 Apr, 2021

Internet giant Tencent Holdings was fined by China’s antitrust regulator for not reporting three mergers and acquisitions deals. Photo: AFP
