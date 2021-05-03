This illustration picture shows the Epic Games logo displayed on a laptop and an Apple Logo on an iPhone. Photo: AFP
In Apple versus Epic Games, the courtroom battle is only half the fight
- A defeat for the maker of Fortnite could make it harder for US government regulators to pursue a similar case against the iPhone maker
- Epic’s arguments draw on antitrust cases against Microsoft and Kodak but will apply those precedents in new ways that have not been tested in US courts
Topic | Video gaming
