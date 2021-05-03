TikTok’s new CEO will have to navigate difficult political waters. Photo: AFP
TikTok’s new CEO Chew takes on one of the biggest jobs in tech at a critical juncture for owner ByteDance, analysts say
- TikTok’s US fate is currently in limbo as the Biden administration conducts a broad review of potential security concerns raised by Chinese apps
- Chew will have to navigate difficult political waters to chart a successful international future for the hit short video app
