A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, December 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Verizon to sell its media business, including iconic brands Yahoo and AOL, to focus on developing 5G
- The deal comes at a time when the big internet platforms have sewn up huge portions of the digital advertising market, drawing regulatory scrutiny over their practices
- Having written US$4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just US$4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global
Topic | Internet
