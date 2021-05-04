Fortnite creator Epic Games says it is fighting Apple, the world’s most valuable company, on behalf of all developers. Photo: Reuters
Apple users are ‘trapped’ in App Store, video game developer Epic says at trial
- Apple accuses the creator of Fortnite of a ‘fundamental assault’ on a business model that has enriched millions of developers
- The trial in California is the first test of a broader backlash Apple is facing from various app developers and global regulators
Topic | Apple
