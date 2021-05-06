Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation, leave the Elysee Palace after they received the French Legion of Honour medal in Paris on April 21, 2017. The couple have given away hundreds of millions of dollars in China, and tens of billions globally. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is spending millions in China, a fraction of its total funding
- Since 2002, the Gates Foundation has spent US$377.6 million in China across 271 grants largely focusing on preventing disease, including Covid-19
- The billionaires’ divorce appears amicable and is unlikely to impact their charity in the short term
