A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on July 17, 2020. Photo: AP Photo A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on July 17, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on July 17, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
TikTok
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok and Douyin still the world’s most downloaded non-game apps but growth has slowed

  • TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin retained No 1 spot in global downloads in April with 59 million installs
  • The apps’ global monthly installs have fallen from the peak in 2020 amid political headwinds in the US and India

Topic |   TikTok
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:16pm, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on July 17, 2020. Photo: AP Photo A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on July 17, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on July 17, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE