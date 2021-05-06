A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on July 17, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
TikTok and Douyin still the world’s most downloaded non-game apps but growth has slowed
- TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin retained No 1 spot in global downloads in April with 59 million installs
- The apps’ global monthly installs have fallen from the peak in 2020 amid political headwinds in the US and India
