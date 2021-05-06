A chip designed by HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, China March 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters A chip designed by HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, China March 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Huawei’s chip unit HiSilicon to see massive decline in 5G chip market this year

  • HiSilicon, which had 23 per cent of the 5G phone chipset market in 2020, is expected to see that share shrink to less than 5 per cent this year
  • MediaTek, which designs processors for mobile applications, is the major supplier to Chinese smartphone vendors like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo

Topic |   US-China tech war
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:38pm, 6 May, 2021

