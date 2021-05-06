A chip designed by HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, China March 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Huawei’s chip unit HiSilicon to see massive decline in 5G chip market this year
- HiSilicon, which had 23 per cent of the 5G phone chipset market in 2020, is expected to see that share shrink to less than 5 per cent this year
- MediaTek, which designs processors for mobile applications, is the major supplier to Chinese smartphone vendors like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo
Topic | US-China tech war
