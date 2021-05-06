Nintendo refreshed its Switch line-up in 2019 with the cheaper Switch Lite. Gaming has boomed during the pandemic as people stayed indoors, but Nintendo has warned that a chip shortage this year could hit supplies. Photo: Handout
Nintendo warns chip crunch could hit Switch supplies after sales soared amid the Covid-19 pandemic gaming boom
- Gaming has boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic, but a chip supply crunch is hitting console makers like Nintendo and Sony
- Nintendo sold 28.8 million Switch consoles in the 12 months through March, 2 million more than projected
Topic | Nintendo
