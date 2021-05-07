Increased bonus pay offered by Foxconn Technology Group to new assembly line workers at its plant in Zhengzhou, in central Henan province, indicates how the Apple supplier is ramping up iPhone production ahead of the launch of new models in the second half of the year. Photo: SCMP
Apple supplier Foxconn raises bonus for new assembly line workers as iPhone production heats up
- The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer has increased bonus pay to new workers at its plant in Zhengzhou for a third time in a month
- There has been widespread speculation that Apple’s next 5G handset model, the iPhone 13, is set for a September launch this year
Topic | Apple
Increased bonus pay offered by Foxconn Technology Group to new assembly line workers at its plant in Zhengzhou, in central Henan province, indicates how the Apple supplier is ramping up iPhone production ahead of the launch of new models in the second half of the year. Photo: SCMP